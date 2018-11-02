First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.05.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $502,745.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

