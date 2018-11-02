First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,058,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,670,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,238,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,592,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,744,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,557,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,904,000 after buying an additional 2,707,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,208.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after buying an additional 3,183,174 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $106.82 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.