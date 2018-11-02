First Data Corp (FDC) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,967 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Data were worth $33,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,262,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,300,000 after purchasing an additional 256,393 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

