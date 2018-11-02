First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Director Acquires $51,600.00 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,528.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.20 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,063,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,121,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,315,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

