First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. Purchases 50 Shares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.68 per share, with a total value of $21,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.00. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.22 and a 1 year high of $488.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

