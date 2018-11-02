First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. Purchases 50 Shares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.68 per share, with a total value of $21,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.00. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.22 and a 1 year high of $488.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.
