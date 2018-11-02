First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.95. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $387.22 and a 52 week high of $488.44.
In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $471.75 per share, with a total value of $28,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60 shares in the company, valued at $28,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 99 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.76 per share, with a total value of $42,249.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $40,542.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 209 shares of company stock valued at $92,038. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.