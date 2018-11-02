First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.95. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $387.22 and a 52 week high of $488.44.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $471.75 per share, with a total value of $28,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60 shares in the company, valued at $28,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 99 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.76 per share, with a total value of $42,249.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $40,542.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 209 shares of company stock valued at $92,038. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,659.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,204,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 13,075.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 99,114 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 242.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.