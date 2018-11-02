First Busey (BUSE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Busey and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

BUSE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 2,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 35.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 67.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 44.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 16.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

