First Busey (BUSE) PT Set at $31.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) received a $31.00 price target from equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on First Busey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

BUSE opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 226,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Busey by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in First Busey by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

