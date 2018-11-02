First Analysis Comments on CBIZ, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Investment analysts at First Analysis reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBIZ in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). First Analysis also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,012. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.61. CBIZ has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 49.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,129,000 after purchasing an additional 366,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 35,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $853,374.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $632,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,914. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

