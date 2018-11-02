FireEye (FEYE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the information security company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,099. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.39.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $46,286.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 715,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,339,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $92,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 359,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,820 shares of company stock worth $931,071 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,466 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,711,000 after purchasing an additional 368,666 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 39.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 164,058 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 125.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 841,080 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 19.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,122 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

