FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

Shares of LON PPH opened at GBX 1,560 ($20.38) on Wednesday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 755 ($9.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,180 ($15.42).

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, leases, develops, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates a portfolio of 39 owned, co-owned, leased, managed, and franchised hotels with a total of approximately 9,000 rooms under the Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts or art'otel and brands.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.