Financial Review: Topcon (TOPCF) versus Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS)

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Topcon has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Topcon and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon N/A N/A N/A Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 16.20% 17.47% 9.23%

Dividends

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Topcon does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Topcon and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Topcon and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.31 billion 1.10 $69.18 million $0.64 20.86 Optex Systems Hldg InCorp $18.54 million 0.76 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Topcon has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems. The company's infrastructure products consists of total stations, layout navigators, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, field controllers, levels, theodolites, rotating lasers, and pipe lasers. Its eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, photocoagulators, tonometers, slit lamps, operation and specular microscopes, ophthalmic data system IMAGEnet, vision testers, auto refractometers, auto kerato-refractometers, lens meters, and chart projectors. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies; and precision optical assemblies utilizing thin film coating capabilities for optical systems and components primarily used for military purposes. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

