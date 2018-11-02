Financial Review: International Game Technology (IGT) vs. Butler National (BUKS)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Game Technology and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 2 7 0 2.78 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $27.36, indicating a potential upside of 46.45%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Butler National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Butler National does not pay a dividend. International Game Technology pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -13.37% 12.26% 2.14% Butler National 2.74% 4.69% 3.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Game Technology and Butler National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.94 billion 0.77 -$1.07 billion $1.52 12.29 Butler National $48.26 million 0.43 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Butler National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Butler National on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, table games, slot games, bingo, iLottery, virtual reality, mobile-to-retail products, player management systems, and market intelligence services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

