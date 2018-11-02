Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $166.36 and a 52 week high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.4999 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

