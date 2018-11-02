Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2,713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 73,961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 21,283,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,774,000 after buying an additional 1,859,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 53,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

GNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.39. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

