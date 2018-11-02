Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $23,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,716,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 15.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 208,625 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $347,713. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Mining stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.24. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

