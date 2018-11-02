Financial Counselors Inc. Has $25.98 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443,270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

