Financial Analysis: Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) and Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Willis Lease Finance and Hudson Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hudson Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Willis Lease Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Hudson Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $274.84 million 0.80 $62.15 million N/A N/A Hudson Technologies $140.38 million 0.27 $11.15 million $0.47 1.94

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 23.74% 9.78% 1.49% Hudson Technologies -23.19% -0.96% -0.46%

Risk and Volatility

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Willis Lease Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats Hudson Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials. The company offers noise-compliant Stage III commercial jet engines. It serves airlines and aircraft engine manufacturers, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total lease portfolio of 225 engines and related equipment, 16 aircraft, and 7 other leased parts and equipment with 80 lessees in 43 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 437 engines and related equipment on behalf of other parties, as well as 393 engines. Willis Lease Finance Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhancing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

