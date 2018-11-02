FIG Partners Weighs in on Horizon Bancorp Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBNC. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

HBNC opened at $16.97 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 5,841 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $121,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry N. Middleton sold 2,500 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $51,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 115.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

