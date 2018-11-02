Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 345,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,227. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.