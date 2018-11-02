Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.
Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 345,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,227. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
