Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,418 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.33% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $61,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.