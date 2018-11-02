Fiera Capital (FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$12.43 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.90.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of C$126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.00 million.

In related news, insider Vincent Duhamel acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,764 shares of company stock worth $136,989.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

