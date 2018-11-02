Fielmann (FIE) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.75 ($70.64).

Shares of Fielmann stock remained flat at $€57.50 ($66.86) on Thursday. 217,119 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fielmann has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

