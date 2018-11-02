Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) EVP Sells $126,280.00 in Stock

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) EVP Timothy P. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $126,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $67.60 on Friday. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,026,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

