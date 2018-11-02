Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Position Reduced by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCAU opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.90. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.02.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

