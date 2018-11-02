Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.02.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $24.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,603,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.