Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ferrellgas Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Shares of FGP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 379,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,691. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.64. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.07.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $347.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 5,831.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ferrellgas Partners by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.