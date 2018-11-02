FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $60,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 654.8% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 27.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.18.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $224.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $207.90 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.