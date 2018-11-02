Family Firm Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (IEV)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Europe 350 Index accounts for approximately 1.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 385.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 13.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Manifold Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index during the second quarter worth about $8,201,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

IEV opened at $42.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Europe 350 Index has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

