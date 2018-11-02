Family Firm Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,614,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 940.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after buying an additional 687,158 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 82.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 240,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 108,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:EIDO opened at $22.83 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a 52 week low of $456.00 and a 52 week high of $564.41.

