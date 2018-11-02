Facebook (FB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.58, but opened at $151.79. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook shares last traded at $150.92, with a volume of 605967 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 218,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.07, for a total value of $39,909,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total value of $138,735.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,365 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,416,282 shares of company stock worth $603,782,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $424.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.