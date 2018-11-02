Extreme Networks (EXTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.36 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Extreme Networks updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.13 EPS.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 213,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,575. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 65.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 200,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,768,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 782,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 189,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cowen cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

