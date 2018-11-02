Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOG. Macquarie downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KLR Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of XOG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.17 and a beta of 0.75. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,372,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 60.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 100.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,601 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 75.7% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,811,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 780,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.8% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.