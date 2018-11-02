Exterran Corp (EXTN) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 725,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exterran were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Exterran by 29.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 138.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Exterran by 34.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Exterran stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $778.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Exterran had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exterran news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTN. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

