Extended Stay America (STAY) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.271-1.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Extended Stay America also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.95.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,516. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.