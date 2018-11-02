Extended Stay America (STAY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,817. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 43.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 492.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,913 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

