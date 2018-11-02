Exelon (EXC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,437 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,538 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,516 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.