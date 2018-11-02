Exelixis (EXEL) Trading 7.8% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $14.95. 4,945,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,674,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In related news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 234,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $4,928,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,629 shares of company stock worth $11,192,853. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,997,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,643,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 504.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,553,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,890 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

