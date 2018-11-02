Exelixis (EXEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 14,079,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,685. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $222,767.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,853. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

