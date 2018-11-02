Exelixis (EXEL) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,079,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,685. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,561,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,319,379.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 94.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $217,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

