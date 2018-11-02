EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $84.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.69, but opened at $71.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EXACT Sciences shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 56615 shares traded.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $174,126.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 50,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 167,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,585,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 434,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.79.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.