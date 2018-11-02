Everest Re Group (RE) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $257.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.89.

NYSE RE traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $219.31. The stock had a trading volume of 236,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $203.90 and a 1 year high of $264.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($16.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 57,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

