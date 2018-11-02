Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVLO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,571. The company has a current ratio of 24.08, a quick ratio of 24.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $16.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types.

