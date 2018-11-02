ETHLend Reaches Market Cap of $24.21 Million (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, ETHLend has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. ETHLend has a market capitalization of $24.21 million and $589,757.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHLend

ETHLend launched on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,180,877 tokens. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, OKEx, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

