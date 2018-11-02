ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) Short Interest Down 50.8% in October

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,612 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the September 28th total of 1,551,692 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000.

