Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Short Interest Update

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,070 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the September 28th total of 1,836,431 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 870,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $11,701,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESL stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. Esterline Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $119.07.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Esterline Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

