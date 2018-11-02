Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Holdings Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Esterline Technologies worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth $304,000. First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $11,701,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Esterline Technologies stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $119.07.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Esterline Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esterline Technologies Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.