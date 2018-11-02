Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.23. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $82.68.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.96.

In other news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $903,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 615,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,432,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $470,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 589,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

