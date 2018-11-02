Escalade (ESCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter.

Shares of ESCA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a report on Sunday, August 19th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

