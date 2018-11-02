Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Lowered by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 2.8% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,431,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,610,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,579,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 28,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 737,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,408 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $158,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 5,075 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $343,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.82 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

